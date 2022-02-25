SCHOFIELD, M. Brent



Martin Brent Schofield, 66, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on the evening of January 7, 2022, surrounded by his beloved wife and loved ones.



Brent was born on July 20, 1955, to Colonel Martin Benjamin Schofield and Ruthanna Butters Schofield in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended and graduated from Dykes High School in 1973. Brent continued his education at the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1977. After graduation, Brent worked in the bonds industry. He went on to establish Schofield Capital and loved serving people as a money manager.



Brent met Susan, his wife, in 1993, and they married on July 14, 1995. They settled in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia and lived happily for 26 years.



Brent was a loving husband, brother, and uncle to his family. He was a loyal companion to his many, many friends and colleagues. One of Brent's favorite places was on a golf course playing with those friends. He enjoyed cooking out and traveling with Susan. He loved the beach and he also loved animals. There were always at least 2 rescue dogs in the family. In his professional life, Brent thrived on helping people manage their finances, advising on their retirement and bringing people peace of mind. He was such a positive person to all who knew him.



Brent was predeceased by his father, Colonel Martin Benjamin Schofield and mother, Ruthanna Butters Schofield. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schofield; sister Ruthanna Schofield; brother Mark Schofield (Rene); nephews Garvin Aycock, Patrick Aycock (Sandy Churchwell), Nicole Carlson (Steven), Joseph Owens; and several grand-nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at St Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, Georgia on February 26 at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow at the couple's "place" : Marcello's Trattoria, 3655 Roswell Rd, NE from 2:30 – 5:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church or true to his passion for rescue animals, The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, TN ( www.elephants.com). Brent was a loyal supporter and contributor.

