SCHOEMAN, Ruth Ruth E. Schoeman, 99, of Brookhaven, passed away August 2, 2020. Mrs. Schoeman was proceeded in death by her husband, Emil Schoeman; son Jack Schoeman; and daughter Sally Schoeman. She is survived by her son, Keith Schoeman. Ruth's late husband owned and operated McDonald's Restaurants in the Atlanta area for a number of years. Both Mr. and Mrs. Schoeman were long-time generous supporters of the Atlanta Ronald McDonald Houses including the original house on Houston Mill Road and the current Ronald Houses near Emory and Scottish Rite on Peachtree Dunwoody where they funded the Community Room. Mrs. Schoeman was a volunteer at Emory University Hospital for a number of years. Most of all Mrs. Schoeman enjoyed traveling and visited many places in Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Family would like to express their gratitude to Mrs. Schoeman's long time caregivers, Ellen Roberts and Comfort Sambola who provided such wonderful, loving care to her over her years at Lenbrook. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth Schoeman may be made to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, 795 Gatewood Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.

