SCHNEPS, Norton "Norty"



It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Norton "Norty" Schneps, age 91, on November 11, 2023. Norty grew up in Peekskill, NY, alongside his siblings, Frances and Jay. He spent many hours in his father's bakery and spoke fondly of the early morning smells. A gifted multi sport athlete, Norty attended Kent State University, and was a valued member of their tennis team. After graduation Norty moved back to New York, where he met and married the love of his life, Eve. He worked for many years as a CPA, as the family moved from New York to North Carolina and ultimately to Atlanta where he and Eve, along with their two "perfect" daughters, resided for 50+ years making many close friends along the way. Norty continued to play competitive tennis well into his 80's, winning many tournaments. Upon retirement he continued his active lifestyle volunteering for multiple local organizations and umpiring many SEC and local Pro tennis tournaments. He eventually discovered and excelled at Pickleball, playing and winning national tournaments. Perhaps Norty's greatest joy was being surrounded by his adoring family. He never missed a chance to attend any activity his grandchildren participated in, his pride always evident. Norty is survived by his #1 Fan, his loving wife of 66 years, Eve (the redhead); daughters, Juli (Neil), Jill (Mark); beloved grandchildren, Brad (Shanelle), Brent (Holly), Jesse (Ben), Ryan, Peyton, Sarah (Joe), Melanie, Ilana (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Cole, Ellis, Brooks, Caleb, Austin, Lenna, Carson and Leo, all of whom he adored. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you made of donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or a charity of your choice. We are so grateful for the time we had with Norty. He will be forever in our hearts. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



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