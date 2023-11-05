SCHNEIDEWIND, Barbara



Barbara "Bobbie" Ann (MacWhinney) Schneidewind, aged 94, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.



Barbara was born on October 17,1929, to Bruce and Oril MacWhinney in Short Hill, New Jersey. She graduated from Kent Place School located in Summit, New Jersey, and then graduated from Douglas College, the women's college of Rutgers University, where she met her future husband, William "Bill" Schneidewind, Jr. Bobbie and Bill were married in June of 1951, and spent 68 wonderful years together. During their marriage they lived in Fort Benning, Georgia; New Brunswick, and North Plainfield, in New Jersey; and Wellesley, Massachusetts, before settling down in Atlanta, Georgia. Bobbie was an exceptional woman who loved hosting family and her many friends. She worked at the Atlanta Mart for many years and volunteered as a docent for the High Museum of Art and Atlanta Symphony. Additionally, she was a longtime member of the Junior League, the High Museum of Art, Pine Forest Garden Club, and Cherokee Town Club. In 2011, she and her husband sold their house in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and moved to Canterbury Court, where they enjoyed retirement and gained many new friends.



Both Bill and Bobbie loved to travel the world. They visited 74 countries, including most of the Caribbean. Some of their favorite travel memories were from the annual family trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and the numerous family cruises.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William Schneidewind, Jr.; brothers, Jim and Alan; as well as her daughter, Donna Gilli, in 2022. She leaves a son, William Schneidewind III; with granddaughters, Kerry Schneidewind and Kelly Schneidewind, in Texas; her son-in-law, Marcel Gilli; with grandchildren, Sara Ausburn, Chris Gilli (Christina), Kevin Gilli (Alina), Sean Gilli (Joylayne) and Allison Gilli (Chris Everett); and great-grandchildren, Henry Ausburn and Ivy Ausburn, in Georgia.



Barbara's Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 13, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, in the Kellett Chapel at 3 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salvation Army.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com