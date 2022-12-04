SCHNEIDER, Edward



Edward Schneider passed away on December 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Ryan (Jennifer Tourial); daughter, Julie; grandchildren: Lily, Gray, Owen, and Emerson; and brothers, Allen and Richard (Helen). Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen; parents, David and Rebecca; stepmother, Irene; and half-sister, Kim. Ed grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and graduated from Brooklyn Tech. Ed received his bachelor's and masters degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and during this time met Emory student Carol Forman. To the chagrin of their respective Brooklyn and Miami Beach families, they married on a whirlwind Saturday, June 11, 1966. At 8 that morning, Ed graduated from Georgia Tech. After 9 that night, they wed at Congregation Beth Jacob. They moved to Texas in 1967, where they started their family. In Fort Worth, Ed earned a graduate degree in management from TCU and began his career as an engineer with General Dynamics. The young family moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1976 because Ed had been recruited by DuPont, where he worked for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1994. Ed and Carol eventually followed their children to Atlanta, returning to the city in which they met, and remained close with and available to their grandchildren and extended families. Ed was a college instructor at Wilmington University. He volunteered his time upon his retirement among numerous endeavors, including SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer expert business mentors, where he helped small businesses get off the ground, and the North Atlanta Men's Club (NAMC). Ed should be remembered as a "good guy," a lover of old westerns and mysteries, and a sports fanatic for his "local" teams in NY, Philly, and Atlanta. Through the years, he enjoyed poker with his friends and was passionate about his life-long role as a Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech and a heck of an engineer. But he was most proud of his roles of husband to Carol and their 56-year marriage; father to Ryan and Julie; and grandpa to Lily, Gray, Owen, and Emerson. Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM TODAY, December 4, at Arlington Memorial Park. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time or money to the charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

