SCHMITZ, Marilyn Anne



Marilyn Anne Schmitz, a few days shy of 89, passed peacefully on March 27, 2023. She lived in Muskogee, WI, to Marietta, GA, with many places in-between. Marilyn had a quiet disposition and was a genuinely kind person. She entertained herself with her creativity in art, such as sewing, knitting, doodling, playing the keyboard, yardwork, word games, reading, biking, and lots of tennis with much success. She was one of the best cooks and known for her chocolate chip cookies. She was always busy doing something and you would never see her relaxing, just not in her nature. Family get-togethers for holidays, special occasions and game nights were frequently at her house with the usual popcorn and dessert. Family was the most important to her, and she was a great mom and wife. When Marilyn was 80 years old, she was baptized at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was the owner of several well-worn Bibles. Marilyn's husband, Robert Schmitz, passed in September 2014. Marilyn is survived by her five children (one son and four daughters); many grandchildren, including great-grandchildren. She will be missed!

