Schmitz, Catherine

SCHMITZ (COLTON), Catherine "Katie"



Catherine "Katie" Colton Schmitz ended her battle with breast cancer on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Katie lived a long, love filled life and was a warrior through any tough time she faced.



Katie was born on April 4,1939 in Bethesda, Maryland to Herbert S. and Margaret S. Colton. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School where she began her love affair with theatre, music, and dance. While a student at Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio she met her soulmate and husband of 60 years, Bill. Katie was a stay at home mother who dedicated her life to raising her five children and creating a loving family. She rarely missed a sporting event, play, birth, or graduation and passed her love of music and theatre on to her children, dragging them to every Broadway musical that hit Atlanta.



Katie loved traveling and had a vibrant, adventurous spirit. She traveled all over the world, made friends everywhere she went, and never met a stranger. Katie shared herself with all who knew her and there was always an extra seat at the table for anyone who needed a place to land, especially during the holiday season.



She lovingly shared her love of theatre with countless students at Marist School where she and one of her besties directed and choreographed the school musicals for years. She gifted her students not only with her passion for theatre but also with her passion for leading and teaching young people to accept challenges, learn from mistakes, and be good people.



Katie loved her children, grandchildren, and the rest of her family with all of her being. Her family knew that "Gagi" was the strong, steady rock of the family. She loved her friends fiercely. She lived life authentically and unapologetically. Her loving spirit is her legacy to all who knew her.



Katie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William (Bill) Schmitz. She is survived by her five amazing children, Debbie Garner (Steve), Judy McClure (Mike), Kristin Baker (Todd), Bill Schmitz (Holly), Lisa Phelan (Sean); 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judith B. Christensen (Dano).



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5:00-7:30 PM at her home.



No flowers please.



If so inclined, donations in Katie's memory can be made to the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation Metro Atlanta Breast Cancer Angel Fund.



