Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Schmitt, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHMITT, Charles

ATLANTA, GA. Charles David Schmitt, 47, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 1/11/22. Charles attended Beaver Dam High School followed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and had a successful 15+ year career in IT sales & project management. He adored his puppies, taking daily 4-mile walks and the outdoors especially spending long days at the beach. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Nisha and is the beloved son of Leo and Virginia (Huettl) Schmitt. Surviving siblings Joseph (Patricia) Schmitt, David (Katherine) Schmitt, Christine (John) Wedel, Ronald (Amy) Schmitt, Diane (Ronald) Hinz. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents Peter and Gertrude (Hammer) Schmitt, Robert and Florene (Wilken) Huettl, nephew Joseph Schmitt Jr. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 1/18/22 at 3pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home located at 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084 - phone: 770-491-3021. The burial will take place immediately following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Addiction Alliance of Georgia - a partnership between Emory Healthcare & Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation or the Atlanta Humane Society in the name of Charles David Schmitt.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Patton, Matthew
1h ago
Glamore, Otis
1h ago
Dorian-Lawrence, Briggs
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top