SCHMITT, Charles



ATLANTA, GA. Charles David Schmitt, 47, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 1/11/22. Charles attended Beaver Dam High School followed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and had a successful 15+ year career in IT sales & project management. He adored his puppies, taking daily 4-mile walks and the outdoors especially spending long days at the beach. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Nisha and is the beloved son of Leo and Virginia (Huettl) Schmitt. Surviving siblings Joseph (Patricia) Schmitt, David (Katherine) Schmitt, Christine (John) Wedel, Ronald (Amy) Schmitt, Diane (Ronald) Hinz. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents Peter and Gertrude (Hammer) Schmitt, Robert and Florene (Wilken) Huettl, nephew Joseph Schmitt Jr. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 1/18/22 at 3pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home located at 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084 - phone: 770-491-3021. The burial will take place immediately following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Addiction Alliance of Georgia - a partnership between Emory Healthcare & Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation or the Atlanta Humane Society in the name of Charles David Schmitt.

