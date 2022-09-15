SCHMIDT, Roy Lee



Roy Lee Schmidt, loving husband and father of two, passed late in the evening on September 11, 2022. He was 80 years old. Roy graduated from Long Beach State University and was drafted in the 13th round to play with the Green Bay Packers coached by the famous Vince Lombardi. He has a prized football signed by the Coach and all the players in the first Superbowl. He spent six years in the NFL as an offensive guard. He played for the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings. He loved working out and staying in shape.



After football he started a successful business, Roy L. Schmidt Inc., and contracted work from the Atlanta Gas Light Company for 33 years, retiring in 2009. In 1991, he put on his cowboy hat and went into the into the cattle business. He raised and showed Salers cattle along with his daughter Kathy, his son-in-law Mark and grandson, Matt. Green Acres Farms was based out of their home in Snellville, Georgia and included leased farms and an owned farm in Jackson County, Georgia where the farm grew from a few head of cattle to over a hundred head of cattle. He comes from a line of farmers and loved going back to his roots. Roy served as President of the Salers Cattleman Association. He and his family traveled all over the United States to show cattle that won Grand Champion honors at the Indiana State Fair, Ohio State Fair, Kansas City Royal, and the North American International Livestock Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. We also had a first place, Grand Champion bull for two years in a row at the National Salers Show and Sale in Denver, Colorado.



The farm also had numerous FFA, 4-H and Saler Junior High Schoolers of whom he would allow to use the heifers as projects to show in competition. Several won honors as Georgia Grand Champions. Roy loved to teach and share his knowledge and wisdom to young folks. This is evident in the numerous texts we have received from Matt's friends stating the things that they learned from Matt's Papa over the years and how they are using his advice and will continue to do so.



In 2001 he started the Schmidt/Bolt Chicken Farm and contracted six chicken houses with Pilgrim's Pride. S&B Farms was a successful family business for 20+ years and was sold in June of 2022. Most recently, he served on an over-site committee for Athens, Clarke County. He also served on his Annas Walk neighborhood landscaping committee. Roy loved his neighbors and enjoyed the many events put on by the Social Committee his wife Nancy serves on.



Roy was an avid sports enthusiast and a major UGA Bulldog fan. When Roy and Nancy moved to Athens in 2016, they bought season tickets and enjoyed UGA gymnastics, tennis, baseball and of course football. Roy loved sunrises and he loved the Redcoat Marching Band. Roy and good family friends and fellow tailgaters always got up early to set up our tailgating tent at the Tate Center. Roy made sure the family's tailgate location always had a front row view of the Dawg Walk.



Roy was a charming and charismatic man who was respected among his friends and peers and loved by all. He lit up a room with his smile. He was a big, strong man but was also known for caring for his beautiful rose gardens. For those he adored, he called "Sunshine" and "Darlin." He loved his grandson and his grandson's friends as his own. He loved big and would do anything for anyone who needed him. Roy's presence had an impact and memories of him will be shared by many for years to come.



Roy will be remembered as an optimist and a visionary who always kept a running list of plans and projects that he would put into future practice. He was larger than life and lived life large. He left an immeasurable footprint that will never be filled. God certainly has his hands full now.



He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Nancy Schmidt, of Athens, GA. He also leaves his daughter Wendi Bailey and husband Peter of Martin, GA; daughter Kathy Bolt of Statham, GA; his grandson Matt Bolt and granddaughter-in-law, Emily Bolt of Lawrenceville, GA; and Matt's father, Mark Bolt of Elberton, GA.



There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Oconee Hill Cemetery located behind Sanford Stadium. We are planning a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Roy's favorite charities Tunnels to Towers and Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital and New Freedom Christian Center at 695 Vine Street, Athens, GA 30601.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

