Schmidt, Michael

SCHMIDT, Dr., Michael Edwin



Dr. Michael Edwin Schmidt, 58, of Lawrenceville was called away to his heavenly home to be with Jesus on Monday, March 7, 2022.



Born July 7. 1963, in Lincoln, Nebraska.



He spent his career devoted to working in ministries. Worked as a Pastoral Counselor at Brookwood Counseling Center, and worked as a Pastoral Counselor and Professional Trumpet Soloist at the Trumpet of the Lord Ministries which he founded.



He was a basketball coach for Gwinnett County Special Olympics master division and the Mountain Park and Lilburn divisions of youth basketball.



Survivors include his wife Patricia J. Schmidt, daughter Emily A. Schmidt and son-in-law Carlos Ruiz, grandson Ian N. Ruiz, mother Beverly A. Smith and Hoke Smith, sister Deborah Taylor and James, brother Stanley A. Schmidt, sister Holly Tullis, brother Andy Smith and Lea, mother-in-law Carol Ann Ruddick, sister-in-law Victoria Werner, brother-in-law James A. Ruddick and Janet, brother-in-law Douglas Ruddick, sister-in-law Christina Spilde and Hans, sister-in-law Kendra Miller and Shane, and numerous other relatives.



Per his wish, he will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please submit a donation in Michael's name to either: The Gideons International, P. O. Box 1855 Clarkesville, GA 30523 or to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075 Washington, DC 20090-7075.

