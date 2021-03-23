Schmidt, Gail

SCHMIDT (GARDNER), Gail



Gail Gardner Schmidt, 82, passed away after a prolonged illness on March 19, 2021. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Gail was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Werner Schmidt. A former Eastern Airlines flight attendant based out of New York City, Gail and Werner married and raised their family in Atlanta. Gail was an avid gardener, and enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting, and reading. Always working on some creative project, Gail loved doing crafts with her grandchildren. Gail and Werner relocated to St. Simons Island in April 2002. Gail is survived by her daughter, Gretchen, her husband Edwin (Gaithersburg, Maryland), her son, Peter, his wife Karen (St. Simons), and her grandchildren Edwin, Heidi, Jonathan, and Isabelle. Gail is also survived by her two brothers Jerry and Robert. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to the Foundation of St. Mark's Towers, 1 Tower Plaza, Brunswick, GA 31520, (912) 267-7125 (www.stmarkstowers.com).

