SCHLUNDT, Kevin James



September 13, 1969 – January 3, 2022



Surrounded by family and at home on Monday January 3rd, Kevin Schlundt passed away at the age of 52 following a heroic 2 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer.



Kevin was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 13th, 1969, the youngest of three children to Nancy Trudeau Schlundt and the late James Arthur Schlundt. From the start, he was an easy-going boy who always had a smile for everyone.



Kevin grew up in Chagrin Falls, Ohio and attended Chagrin Falls High School, graduating with his beloved Class of 1988. His family home on the banks of the Chagrin River provided Kevin and boyhood friends with fishing that was fun if not fruitful and a later move to North Street brought with it the excitement of having the best sledding hill around! He began to develop an incredible work ethic while employed by Chagrin Pet and Garden, where he worked for years fulfilling customer orders, sometimes sent to him through a radio transmitter by his sisters, who were cashiers.



Kevin later attended Bowling Green State University, majoring in business while working at the famous Myles Pizza where he learned to hand toss pizza and enjoyed after hours slices and beers with friends while listening to rock and roll.



In 1993, Kevin moved to Atlanta to begin his career and was followed shortly afterwards by the rest of the family, making Atlanta the new family hometown. Kevin had an early interest in the field of Information Technology and taught himself to code, becoming a valuable team member of Contactivation, HCRM and Intertec/Primedia. He finished his professional career as a Systems Analyst with JM Huber, a large family-owned company that he greatly admired and he excelled as an incredible team member and respected manager due to his commitment to excellent service and outcomes.



Kevin met the love of his life, Michelle, while servicing her computer at Huber. When asked that she provide her password, she hesitated before letting him know that it was "Kevin"! This led to a 21-year loving marriage and two beautiful children, Jack (16) and Evelyn (13), of whom he was so very proud.



Kevin had many favorite pastimes. He could be found playing basketball with friends, strumming the guitar, or listening to music. His playlists were amazing and eclectic. Even more so, Kevin enjoyed swimming in his pool, playing video games and watching Marvel Movies with Jack and Evie. He always looked forward to the next family gathering or beach trip. Kevin had quite a passion for his sports teams- the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians, the Atlanta Braves, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He was so proud of his family and he engaged in all of the things they were involved with. He followed his children's, his nieces' and family members' numerous interests which included the Pope High School Marching Band, various sports activities and musical and theatrical performances.



Everywhere he went and with everyone he met, Kevin was known to be kind, warm, uplifting, welcoming and was greatly appreciated for his sense of humor. Kevin was a great listener and always interested in others. He had a wonderful way of quietly sharing himself and he was simply the best husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and coworker.



Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Walker Schlundt, son Jack Harris (16), daughter Evelyn Reese (13), mother Nancy Trudeau Schlundt, sister Robin Lotz, sister Kim McCollam (Steve) and nieces Grace, Clara and Ellie- all of Atlanta, GA. Also included among his loved ones are aunt Debra Schlundt (Jerry Brecher) of San Francisco, CA and the Warner and Barb Martin family of Centerville, OH as well as his in-laws, Maureen Walker and the late Joe Walker of Boca Raton, FL. Kevin will also be missed greatly by his beloved golden doodle, Boo.



In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that friends consider making a donation to Kevin's children's college savings plan (details below) or donating to a music education or environmental cause of their choice. Education, music and a healthy planet were all things that Kevin was passionate about. The family will remember Kevin in a private gathering and would be grateful to have you participate in the celebration of his life by sharing stories, photos or videos of your experiences with Kevin by emailing KevinSchlundtMemories@gmail.com.



Mail education checks payable to Merrill Lynch (with reference "FBO Schlundt Education" in the memo line) to 601 Poydras St, Ste. 2500, New Orleans, LA 70130. Attention Curtis Eustis.



