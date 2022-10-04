SCHLIESTETT, Marian



Marian Schliestett, age 93, loving mother and grandmother joined our heavenly father on October 2. She was an active member of the Baptist church and served in leadership roles that grew the senior adult ministry. Born from humble beginnings on a cotton farm in Georgia, she moved to Atlanta for business school where she began a 40-year career in accounting. Marian enjoyed traveling the world, collecting covered bridges, and working in her garden. Marian is survived by her daughter, Lori Campbell of Duluth; her son and daughter-in-law, Van and Evie Schliestett of Suwanee; and two granddaughters, Amy and Jen Schliestett. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on October 5, at Parkway Baptist Church in Duluth officiated by Dr. Jim King. The family will receive visitation at 10 AM. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



