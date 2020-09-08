Schlaifer, Susanne

SCHLAIFER (NANCE), Susanne Susanne Schlaifer (Nance), age 76, of Amelia Island, FL, passed away on September 2, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and Nana, she was the heart of her family. Susanne leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Roger L. Schlaifer, daughters, Jessica Frankel (Michael) and Stephanie Schlaifer (Arny Nadler), brothers, Charles Nance and Michael Nance (Melanie), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She will be profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susanne's memory to The Temple (Atlanta, GA) or the University of Florida Master Gardener program. Because of current pandemic conditions, a memorial service will take place later in the year.

