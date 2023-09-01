Schietinger, Egbert

Egbert (Tex) Schietinger
3 February 1919 - 1 September 2013
We, your children, remember you as a wonderful father
and devoted husband of Ruth Schietinger.
Together you raised 3 children, who raised 4 grandchildren,
and in the 10 years since your death
your great-grandchildren increased from 1 to 6.
You were celebrated by your friends as a master of wit and wisdom
and convener of the SREB "Sometimes
Annual, Texas-in-Georgia Chili Festival."
Your life was long and full, and we still miss your smile.
With much love,
Helen, Evelyn and Tim
