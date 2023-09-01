Schietinger, Egbert

Egbert (Tex) Schietinger

3 February 1919 - 1 September 2013



We, your children, remember you as a wonderful father

and devoted husband of Ruth Schietinger.

Together you raised 3 children, who raised 4 grandchildren,

and in the 10 years since your death

your great-grandchildren increased from 1 to 6.

You were celebrated by your friends as a master of wit and wisdom

and convener of the SREB "Sometimes

Annual, Texas-in-Georgia Chili Festival."




Your life was long and full, and we still miss your smile.



With much love,

Helen, Evelyn and Tim

