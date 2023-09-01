Schietinger, Egbert









Egbert (Tex) Schietinger



3 February 1919 - 1 September 2013







We, your children, remember you as a wonderful father



and devoted husband of Ruth Schietinger.



Together you raised 3 children, who raised 4 grandchildren,



and in the 10 years since your death



your great-grandchildren increased from 1 to 6.



You were celebrated by your friends as a master of wit and wisdom



and convener of the SREB "Sometimes



Annual, Texas-in-Georgia Chili Festival."









Your life was long and full, and we still miss your smile.With much love,Helen, Evelyn and Tim

