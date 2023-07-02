SCHICK, Sandra



Grandma Sandy, as she was known to so many, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of June 27, 2023. Sandra was born in Bronx, NY, and studied Nursing at Beth Israel Hospital, graduating as Salutatorian of her class.



Sandra worked as a Head Nurse at Atlanta Medical Center for decades. She enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved nephews, Kevin Rudich and Michael Cruz; and was a dedicated and loving sister to her twin (womb mate as she called her) Eileen Rudich, and her big sister, Judi Shepard, that she so looked up to and was proud of and bragged about. Sandra never met a stranger, no matter their background, and was known to open her home to those needing help. A true animal lover, she was never without a dog or even a duck. But her passion in life was her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her dog, Paco; her son, Michael Berger; her loving daughter-in-law, Julie Berger; her favorite grandson, Stephen Berger; her partner in mischievousness, granddaughter, Jennifer Riley and husband, Mike Riley; her first granddaughter, Jessica Berger; and special great-granddaughters, Alex and Janet Rogers. She is also survived by her dear friend of almost 60 years, Lauren Oppenheim.



More information on a local memorial service can be found at medfordpedenfh.com/obituary/Sandra-Schick-1. A private memorial will be held in San Francisco in the coming weeks, as she wished.



