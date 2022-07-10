SCHICK, Alice "Lisl"



"Lisl" Schick died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, surrounded by family. Together with her husband, the late Alfred Schick M.D., Lisl raised their family in Clearwater, Florida. Her life began as a Holocaust survivor, and ended as an iconic benefactor to the Pinellas County Jewish community.



Lisl was born in Vienna, Austria, on December 20, 1927. In 1938, Lisl's parents made the difficult decision to put her and her brother Walter on the "Kindertransport" - a British rescue operation that saved 10,000 Jewish children. Despite a seven year separation, this decision saved their lives.



After reuniting with her parents in NYC, Lisl met and married her husband who had also escaped from Vienna. In 1959 they moved to Clearwater.



While active in numerous community organizations, it was the Florida Holocaust that was her passion. Her final honor was being named "Tampa Bay's Most Remarkable Woman" in 2021 by WFLA-Channel 8.



Lisl is survived by her four devoted children Ken Schick (Cindy), Nancy Greenberg (Will), Rob Schick (Barbara), and Kathy Madow (Evan), 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and caretaker, "Tess" Reidy.



To honor her memory, donations to the Dr. Alfred and Mrs. Lisl Schick Memorial Fund at The Florida Holocaust Museum (www.thefhm.org/support/the-dr-alfred-and-mrs-lisl-schick-memorial-fund/) are appreciated. A Celebration of her life is planned for July 17.

