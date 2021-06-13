Scheivelhud, Edward

ajc logo
Long-time Tucker resident Edward Lebron Scheivelhud passed away Sunday June 6th. A man of few words, a quick wit and a generous heart, Lebron was a devoted husband to his wife of 38-years, Sharon and an inspiration and rock to his 3 children Scott (Vickie), Jeremy (April), and Jessica Jones (Chris). He will be most missed by his grandchildren, whom he loved: Brittany, Krysten, Devon, Cameron and Sage; his great-grandchildren Greyson and Rowan; his sisters Pam (Donnie) Hankins and Cindi (Randy) Sanders; and nephews. Lebron was a skilled carpenter, artist, and an absolute whiz with computers. Lebron was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty Scheivelhud.

