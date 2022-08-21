ajc logo
Scheidt, Heather

SCHEIDT, Heather Rae

Heather Rae Scheidt of Winder, GA, passed away in her home August 10, 2022. She was born in Atlanta on November 28, 1970 and was a graduate of Central Gwinnett H.S., Univ. of GA, Univ. of SC with a masters in Social Work. Her memorial service will be at McKendree UMC Lawrenceville, GA, 2 PM. Heather was preceded by her father, Doug Scheidt. Survived by her mother, Rita Thompson Scheidt of Lawrenceville; sister, Paige Scheidt DeBolt (husband Jeff) of Niceville, FL; sister, Laurel Adams of Weatherford, TX; and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and friends, enjoyed arts and crafts, and cooking. She listened to anyone who needed her help, especially the underdog. Contributions may be made to Streetwise, ASPCA or NAMI.

