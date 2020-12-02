Scheidt, Doug

X

Doug Ray Scheidt, age 81 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Marie Bendt Scheidt. He is survived by his wife, Rita Scheidt, Lawrenceville, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Paige and Jeff Debolt, Niceville, FL; Heather Scheidt, Lawrenceville, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Gary Scheidt, Stone Mountain, GA; John and Kathy Scheidt, MN; grandchildren, Andrew, Raegan (Taylor), Jackson; great-grandchild, Blake and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danna Memorial Scholarship Fund, www.mckendreeumc.com/give [mckendreeumc.com]. Due to Covid 19, all services will be private. The family wishes to Thank Encompass Hospice for their services to Doug for the last 13 months. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com [stewartfh.com].

