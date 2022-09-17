SCHEETZ, Bobby Reid "B.R."



With heavy but joyous hearts, we are celebrating the legacy of Bobby Reid "B.R." Scheetz who passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 83. He was a man who never met a stranger, opened his heart and home to many, was instantly memorable, and hard-working with an entrepreneurial spirit. He touched so many lives and was loved by so many. He was predeceased by his father, Ashton Hunter "Billy" Scheetz; his mother, Frances Chambers Scheetz; and brother, Ashton Hunter "Billy" Scheetz, Jr. He is survived by his sister, Sherry Hopper (Robert); daughters, Allison Scheetz (David), Valarie Burks (Jay) and Sara Bryant (David). His love poured over for his grandchildren, Taylor Mathis, Morgan Mathis and Lilly Bryant. Joy and laughter always was abundant with his niece, Rachel Hopper Difatta (Vince) and his nephews Ashton Difatta and Parker Difatta. He is also survived by his partner, Sara Mitchell, and her family. He leaves behind his animal family, Jersey and deck friend Freddie. Also rejoicing in his legacy are longtime friends, Adam Sisselman "Little Scheetz" and Wayne Kise. As a person who never met a stranger, we know there are many others celebrating in the legacy of our Bobby. Arrangements are currently being planned by Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the ASPCA.

