SCHAUERS, Marion



Marion Schauers passed away in June 2022 at the age of 103. A retired Emory employee, she is survived by daughter Christie of Decatur, GA, by family residing in Florida and overseas, and by loyal friends in Connecticut. Contributions in her memory can be made to: Foundation for Rhodes Homes www.agrhodes.org/donate/; American Macular Degeneration Foundation www.macular.org/; or GLS Georgia Library Service gls.georgialibraries.org/donate/.