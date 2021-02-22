SCHATTEN, Barbara



Barbara Cohen Schatten of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully February 20, 2021 at the age of 90. Born in Atlanta, she graduated Girl's High and then Smith College in Massachusetts, where she earned a bachelor's degree of Fine Arts in Music. Barbara was a lover of the arts and music, gardening, traveling the world and particularly enjoying celebrating Jewish holidays with family. During the past 40 years, by far her favorite pastime and love was spending time with, and speaking to, or about, her 15 grandchildren. Ms. Schatten is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, William E. Schatten, MD, and their eldest son, Samuel J. Schatten, MD. She is survived by children - Gregory M. Schatten, Kenneth H. Schatten, Karen (Richard) Shmerling, Rona (Randy) Nelson, Janet Schatten (daughter-in-law); grandchildren – Jeff (Kimary), Alan, Todd and Michael (Yani) Schatten; Caroline, Julia, Charles, William and Elliot Schatten; Michelle (Josh) Guterman, Brian and Elena (Matt Mishkin) Shmerling; Katherine, Eric and Anne Nelson; great-grandchildren - Sam, Milo, Olivia and Charles. Donations may be made in Barbara's name to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30327, aasynagogue.org or the charity of your choice. A graveside funeral for family members will be held at Arlington Cemetery and a simultaneous virtual Zoom service will be held at 2:30 PM on February 23, 2021. For information about attending and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

