SCHANTZ, Peter



Peter M. Schantz, 82, veterinarian and epidemiologist, passed on July 26, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. He was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother and son, as well as a medical researcher, scholar, mentor, and elite athlete. A memorial service will be held October 22, 2022 at 2 PM, Atlanta Friends Meetinghouse, 701 W. Howard Ave., Decatur GA 30030.