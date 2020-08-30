SCHAFER, Herbert Herbert Chris Schafer, 86, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina due to complications of COVID-19. Mr. Schafer was born on August 1, 1934 to Dorothy Higgins Schafer and Chris Jacob Schafer, Jr. in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In 1952, he graduated from Mary D. Bradford Senior High School, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr. Schafer then moved to North Carolina after being awarded a full four-year scholarship in Textiles to North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Through his involvement with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at North Carolina State University, he met his wife, Virginia Lee Jones. They were married on June 14, 1958 in Raleigh, North Carolina. After living in Asheville, North Carolina and working for American Enka Company for one year, they moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where Mr. Schafer earned his Master of Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1960. The Schafers then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they lived for forty-nine years. He began his sixty-year career with The Prudential Insurance Company of America as an Insurance Agent and later became a Chartered Life Underwriter, CLU in 1970. In 1981, he earned his Master of Science and Financial Services from The American College and in 1982 was recognized as a Chartered Financial Consultant from The American College. He is remembered for his tireless dedication to his clients and colleagues. Mr. and Mrs. Schafer's Christian fellowship was the center of their life while living in Atlanta, first attending Northwoods Bible Chapel and later North Atlanta Bible Chapel. Mr. Schafer's involvement with the Lord's commission was widespread and honored his personal commitment to furthering God's work. In 2009, the Schafers relocated to Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As an eleven-year resident of Arbor Acres, he remained active in the life insurance and financial planning industry while being involved in numerous roles as an advocate for senior adults; President of the Men's Club and was currently the Arbor Acres Representative to the North Carolina Continuing Care Residents Association. Mr. Herbert Schafer is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul S. Schafer. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Jones Schafer of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his two daughters: Sharon Schafer Kennedy and husband William Moore Kennedy of Charlotte, North Carolina and Sally Schafer Thomas and husband Dr. Christopher Reid Thomas of Spartanburg, South Carolina; his three grandchildren: Kathryn Lee Kennedy of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Virginia Metcalf Thomas and Reid Schafer Thomas of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and his sister, Beverly S. Petersen of Stuart, Florida. He leaves behind an everlasting legacy of his faith in God, strength, love and commitment to his family as their beloved Pa. A private graveside service officiated by Rod Sharp of Winston-Salem, North Carolina was held by his immediate family on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11am at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, Account: Carolinas Vision, P.O. Box 7895, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 (https://donate.intervarsity.org/donate#20542) or a charitable organization of your choice. The Schafer family plans to celebrate Herb's life with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Salem Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is assisting the Schafer family.

