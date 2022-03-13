SCHAET, Donald



Donald Edward Schaet of Savannah, Georgia passed away on March 9, 2022 at the age of 87. His long life was brought short due to complications related to Alzheimer's. Don died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gail, and youngest daughter, Claire, by his side.



Don was born in Teaneck, NJ on August 18, 1934, to Edward and Mary Robertson Schaet. Soon thereafter, the family moved to Tenafly, NJ where Don spent the remainder of his formative years. Graduating from high school, Don attended the University of Rochester on a Navy ROTC Scholarship. Upon graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Henke, and he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Don served 25 years, retiring as a Colonel. He received the Bronze Star with Combat V, the Meritorious Service Medal and numerous other medals and citations. Don's life was characterized by service - to his family, his community, and his country. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps in 1980, Don joined the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation as Executive Vice President. His efforts were instrumental in the creation of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Don then returned to his Alma Mater and served as Associate Director of Development for the Office of Alumni Relations. In 1985, Don was selected by Mothers Against Drunk Driving to serve as their Executive Director where he helped deliver assistance for victims of drunk driving and advocated for more stringent laws. Don then joined the staff of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund where he assisted in the design, site selection and fundraising to create the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.



Don took a year off to travel around the world. Along the way, he met Gail Teplin, a fellow traveler. They were married in December of 1987 and eventually settled in Atlanta, GA, Don joined Cure, an organization committed to funding research and patient support for childhood cancer. Finally, Don became a volunteer mentor and coach for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through their Team in Training program. He participated in over 40 100-mile bicycle events to raise funds for research and patient support.



Don was also a lifelong athlete. He captained his high school and collegiate soccer teams. He continued to play soccer into his late 40s and relished playing in the annual UofR Alumni Homecoming Soccer match. As an adult, Don excelled as an endurance athlete. He ran many marathons, including a 50-mile ultra-marathon. As a cyclist, Don was extremely proud of having ridden a century ride in all 50 states.



Don was devoted man of faith. A converted Lutheran, he served as an assistant pastor, Sunday school teacher, study group leader and tireless maker of coffee and baker of cookies for fellowship hour. Dad made certain that the family was lined up in our pew each and every Sunday. He confessed in his waning years that he couldn't remember anyone's name, yet he regularly attended Messiah Lutheran's Men's Group and Sunday worship.



Don is survived by his wife, Gail Teplin; brother Robert Schaet; children William Edward Schaet, Constance Jean Reed, Jennifer Ann Simpson, and Claire Maria Schaet; grandchildren Catie LeCompte, Colin Reed, Ginny Northrup, Lyndsey Buckle, Amy Schaet, Sarah Parker, Christopher Simpson, Jeremy Simpson, Anna Simpson, and Conner Sivkov; great-grandchildren Bradyn Buckle, Everrett Buckle, Ben LeCompte, Max LeCompte, Hugh Reed, and Cooper Northrup.



A funeral is planned for Saturday, March 19, 2020 at 1 PM. The service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on 1 W. Ridge Rd., Savannah, GA 31411. All are invited to attend. Don will be interred with military honors in the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. People wishing to honor Don's lifelong service to family, community and country can make donations to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,



https://givenow.lls.org/give/394054/#!/donation/checkout,



PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 Or Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.foxandweeks.com.

