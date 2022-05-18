SCHAEDE, Terry Parker



Terry Parker Schaede of Union City, GA passed away on May 5, 2022. Born June 7, 1940 in Champaign, IL, he was preceded in death by parents Elsie and Ed Schaede and brother Bill Schaede. Terry is survived by his sister-in-law, nieces, cousins and countless friends. He attended the University of IL and Georgia State University, graduated in business and worked in the travel industry. Terry retired from Delta Airlines after more than 30 years. As an avid traveler, he made the most of his tenure, having visited over 90 countries. A true believer in service to others, Terry was an active Rotarian. He served as a trustee and host family for over 25 students through the Georgia Rotary Student Program. A man of strong faith, he was a member and choir voice at Austell Presbyterian Church.



A memorial service will be held at Austell Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 21, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Terry Schaede may be made to the Georgia Rotary Student Program, P.O. Box 61327, Savannah, GA 31420 or online: grsp.org/donate/.

