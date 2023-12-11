Obituaries

Schadelbauer Sheahan, Patricia

File photo
File photo
Dec 11, 2023

SCHADELBAUER SHEAHAN (HURST), Patricia

Patricia Hurst Schadelbauer Sheahan peacefully entered eternal life on December 6, 2023, at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving children, Richard, H. Christine, Kathleen, Timothy, and Daniel; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael Hurst. She was predeceased by her parents, Harris and Helen Hurst; brothers, Joseph, Robert, and John; and husbands, Bernard F. Schadelbauer, and Andrew J. Sheahan, Jr. A devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, teacher and lifelong friend, who brought joy and laughter to all she knew, she lived in Atlanta, GA, Commack, NY, and Edisto Island, SC. Visitation will take place on Monday, December 11, from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM, at Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 12, at 9:45 AM, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, Lake Ronkonkoma. Interment to follow at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Stand Up to Cancer or the Jimmy V. Foundation.

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Funeral Home Information

Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Lake Ronkonkoma

132 Ronkonkoma Avenue

Lake Ronkonkoma, NY

11779

https://www.moloneyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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