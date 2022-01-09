SCHAAF, Michael J.



Michael J. Schaaf, 75, a longtime resident of Dunwoody died Saturday, December 25, 2021. A native of Atlanta, he was born October 29, 1946, the son of the late John P. and Ruby H. Schaaf. He was a graduate of Georgia State University. Mr. Schaaf was with Liberty Mutual Insurance and its affiliates for 45 years, progressing from claims adjuster to executive positions in claims management and marketing. He became a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, CPCU, and was later a CPCU instructor helping others earn this designation providing in-depth knowledge of insurance needs for individuals, business owners, and professional clients. Mr. Schaaf was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He was involved in many charitable and civic organizations throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 50 years, Rebecca "Becky" Roberts Schaaf, originally from Knoxville, TN. Mr. Schaaf is survived by his brother Patrick B. and his sister Elise H. of Atlanta. He dearly loved his 3 nephews and their wives and his niece. He cherished his 4 grandnephews and grandniece. He was a parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody where a funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, January 14, at 2 o' clock. Monsignor James Fennessy is celebrant. A reception and time for fellowship will follow at Carbonara Trattoria Restaurant, 5499 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338 in Dunwoody Village. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make contributions to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of Michael at P.O Box 22324 NY, NY 10087. Mike also encouraged contributions to LifeLine Animal Project, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341.



