SCARBROUGH, Thomas F.



Mr. Thomas F. Scarbrough, age 87, of Cumming, formerly of Decatur, passed away on July 22, 2023. Mr. Scarbrough was born in Atlanta, GA, on December 20, 1935, and graduated from Decatur High School in 1954. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon professional fraternity.



Mr. Scarbrough served in Germany with the U.S. Army, 3rd Infantry Division. He was a retired manufacturer's representative of heat transfer and process control equipment.



Mr. Scarbrough was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Janie Scarbrough; his sister, Marion Hopper; his first wife, Linda Treadway Scarbrough; his brother, Bob Scarbrough; and his son, Ted Scarbrough.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Dobbs Scarbrough; his daughter, Katherine Huge (Scott) of Cumming; son, Michael Scarbrough (Michelle) of Blairesville; stepsons, Brett Maddux (Jessica) of Watkinsville and Brent Maddux (Jennifer) of Cumming; his grandchildren, Hollis Huge, Jarrett Huge, Ben Maddux, Kennedy Maddux, Lauren Maddux, and Nick Scarbrough; his sister-in-law, Eileen Scarbrough of Dalton; his sister, Linda McDaniel of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Georgia with Pastor Mike Schmid officiating.



A Celebration of Life will follow the interment at Druid Hills Golf Club on July 25, beginning at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com