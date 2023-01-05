ajc logo
Scarbrough, Joyce

SCARBROUGH, Joyce

Mrs. Joyce Hanson Scarbrough of Tyrone passed away January 1, 2023. She was born in Coweta County to the late Ishmael and Louise Hanson.

Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers, David Hanson and Mike Hanson; and is survived by her husband of 65 years, John Scarbrough of Tyrone; daughter, Beth Johnson and her husband Eric of Tyrone; son, John Paul (Jake) Scarbrough and his wife Asima of Fayetteville; sister, Sara Cordy of Kansas City, Mo; sister-in-law, Susan Hanson of Duluth; grandchildren, Josh Johnson and his wife Alysa; Ashton Johnson Thompson and her husband David; Paul Scarbrough; Maya Scarbrough; Ethan Scarbrough; great-grandchildren, Woods Johnson, Johnny Thompson and Tommy Thompson; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Josh Saefkow officiating.

Interment to follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends on Friday two hours prior to service time at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

