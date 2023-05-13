SCARBROUGH, Sr., Don



Don Richard Scarbrough, Sr., 92, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on November 18, 1930. He is the son of the late Mell Scarbrough and the late Ada Monroe Scarbrough.



Don was devoted to God, family, and his career. He was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville for about 30 years, where he served as an elder, Sunday School leader, and a Stephen Minister. Don was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and was an aeronautical engineer at Lockheed for 35 years. He loved nature and greatly admired the beauty of God's creation. He and his wife, Celia, loved traveling and greatly appreciated the world.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Scarbrough was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Celia Louise Smith Scarbrough; brothers, Mell Scarbrough and Jan Monroe Scarbrough; sisters, Geraldine S. Geltner and Juanita S. Hudson; and grandchild, Masaharu Ito-Sanchez.



He is survived by his children, Celia Melinda Scarbrough of Douglasville, Georgia, Don Richard Scarbrough, Jr. and Cecilia Scarbrough of Douglasville, Danice Louise Scarbrough Eaton and Richard H. Eaton of Lilburn, Georgia; grandchildren, Laura Frances Alix and Ben Scaralia of Brookline, Massachusetts, Diane Michelle Alix and Christopher Matechik of Carrabelle, Florida, Richard Harold Eaton, Jr. of Lilburn, Annie Louise Eaton and Jacob Lance of Atlanta, Georgia, Holly Eaton Arencibia and Andrew Arencibia of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Masashi Ito-Sanchez of Kennesaw, Georgia, Sara Ito-Sanchez of Adairsville, Georgia and Rebecca Grace Scarbrough of Douglasville; great-grandchildren, Zarai Martinez and Eva Martinez; and many nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law.



The visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. James Harper and Rev. Andrew Dickinson will be officiating. Interment service for the family will follow at Community Grove Cemetery in Douglasville.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville or The American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org/.



Condolence messages may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

