Scarborough, Monica

SCARBOROUGH



(ATLANTA), Monica L.



Monica Scarborough, born in 1963, lived to November 2022. Following a strong fight against cancer, she has left Claude, her husband of thirty two years, and her daughter Katie, a graduate of Marist High School and a senior at the University of Southern California. She is also survived by her mother, Nancy Whelan, her four siblings, a large extended family and many friends. Monica was loved by many for her wonderful personality, devotion, intelligence, determination and "Fight On" spirit. A service will be held, in Atlanta, at The Marist School's Esmond Brady Memorial Chapel on Monday December 19 at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please give to an organization dear to Monica:



Give to the Marist School, Atlanta, GA – https://www.marist.com/giving/ways-to-give



Give to USC Medicine, Los Angeles, CA – https://giveto.usc.edu/donation/0

