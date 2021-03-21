Scarborough, James

X

J. Elliott Scarborough, 76, of Longview, Texas, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with his children by his side.

The family will receive visitors at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, on Tuesday, March 23, from 5-7 PM. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.

Elliott was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 15, 1944, to the late Dr. James Elliott Scarborough, Jr. and Isabelle Wisell Scarborough. He graduated from The Garland School in Chester, New Jersey, and attended The University of Georgia, Marietta. He served in the Georgia Air National Guard Reserve for 6 years. Elliott was a real estate broker and home builder in Georgia, and in his later years, he enjoyed working for The Woodlands, Texas, Parks Department as a park ranger.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Scarborough Dilbeck, and Isabelle Scarborough Long, and son in law, Jeffrey Allen Butrum. He is survived by his children, James Elliott Scarborough, IV and Elizabeth Scarborough Butrum; grandchildren, Davis and Spencer Butrum; brother, Evans Henson Scarborough and his wife, Jeanne.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Heartsway Hospice of Longview, or your favorite charity.

