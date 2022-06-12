SCARBOROUGH, Charlene Virginia



Charlene Virginia Scarborough, age 77, of Palmetto, passed away September 14, 2021. Charlene was born in Atlanta on June 23, 1944 to the late Charles Stacey and the late Virginia Banks Smith. Charlene grew up in the Atlanta area and attended Wheaton Academy in Wheaton, IL. She continued her studies in Atlanta where she graduated from Southwest High School. Charlene worked as a Diamond Specialist at Brown & Company in Roswell. She eventually became the Vice President of ACTS29 Episcopal Renewal Ministry where she planned regional youth events. Charlene was a longtime member of Noon Day Baptist Church in Marietta. She worked with church leaders ministering to groups of young wives and single women. She was commissioned for the mission field along with her husband by Greater Europe Mission serving in Germany alongside German pastors of East and West Germany. Charlene will be fondly remembered as an outgoing and loving person by her family and friends alike. Along with her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles Stacey (Sr.), Etta Moore Smith and Frank and Mary Hannah Banks, all of Atlanta. She is survived by her husband of 47 years: Dan J. Scarborough of Palmetto; children: Kennon White of Covington, Angela White of Las Vegas, NV, Brett White and his wife Ashley of Marietta; grandchildren: Jonathan Kanwisher and his wife Mirsada of Gastonia, Lindsay Kanwisher of Raleigh, NC, Cameron White of Smyrna; great-grandchildren: Jada and Mia Kanwisher; sister and brother-in-law: Sondra and Jerry VanSant of Chapel Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Samaritan's Purse. The Scarborough family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 1086 Hwy., 54 West, Fayetteville. Messages of condolence may be left www.GeorgiaCremation.com.

