Scanlan, Mary

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688429-01_0_0000688429-01-1_20210507.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688429-01_0_0000688429-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><p align="center"><br/><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SCANLAN (MATHIS), Mary<br/><br/></font></p><br/><font size="2" color="#000000">Mary Mathis Scanlan died peacefully April 5, 2021. She was 92. Mary was born August 18, 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended Atlantic City High School and Syracuse University. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary married Bill Scanlan in Atlantic City in 1956. They raised 3 children. The family lived in several locations. Mary and Bill were very active in each community and loved friends and social events. Mary was employed later in life as Assistant to the Dean of Emory Dental School. She was an avid bridge player and loved reading. She was a member of St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Tucker, Georgia and spent many years as the morning office volunteer. She is survived by her three children, Kathryn Parker (Pete) of Bishop, Georgia; Stephen Scanlan (Marcia) of Thomasville, Georgia and Richard Scanlan (Deveny) of Sugar Hill, Georgia; her brother Norman S. Mathis, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia and grandchildren; David, Lindsay, Ryan, Collin, Kelsey, Meagan and Daniel. She is also survived by seven great-grand-children. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Deborah M. White. Her strength, will power and independence were attributes we all admired. A private service will be held at a later date.<br/><br/>To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLflanigan23.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>