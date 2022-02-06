SCALLEY, John James



1930-2022



John was born to Andrew and Kathleen Scalley on August 8, 1930. John grew up in the Bronx, New York.



Upon his graduation from high school at the age of 16, John went on to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. He graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering.



In 1956, John married Mary Sturner and had four children: Alisa John, Maryanne and Christopher. In 1984, John married Judith McCormick.



He joined Genuine Parts Company as a sales trainee in New York City after graduating from college. He was ultimately elected Executive Vice President in 1986. He served in that role until his retirement in 1998 with 47 years of distinguished service.



John was a devout Catholic who practiced his faith with devotion, philanthropy and service. He served on the Gold Shield Foundation that provides care and assistance to police, firefighters and their families.



John is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren: Annie Scalley, Laila and Lara Ahmed, Maggie and Isabelle Valkenburg, John and Gracie Scalley.



He made a strong impression on those who knew him and will be sorely missed.



A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 12th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. A reception will follow in McDonough Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the rosary Guild at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



