SCALES-WOODS, Mary Evelyn



Celebration of Life Service for Mary Evelyn Scales-Woods, Saturday, August 19, 2023, 12:00 PM at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038. Interment The Willie Melvin and Genoulia Lee Family Cemetery, Smyrna Road, Conyers, GA. Visitation Friday, August 18, 2023, 1-7 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 7221 Swift Street, Lithonia at 11:00AM.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown & Young Home Of Funerals

7075 Swift Street

Lithonia, GA

30058