SCALES-WOODS, Mary Evelyn
Celebration of Life Service for Mary Evelyn Scales-Woods, Saturday, August 19, 2023, 12:00 PM at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038. Interment The Willie Melvin and Genoulia Lee Family Cemetery, Smyrna Road, Conyers, GA. Visitation Friday, August 18, 2023, 1-7 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 7221 Swift Street, Lithonia at 11:00AM.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA
30058
Editors' Picks
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Michael Blackshire
Credit: YouTube
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE