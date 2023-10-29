SCALES, Sibyl Tanner



Sibyl Tanner Scales, 81, wife of Charles Douglas Scales, entered into rest on September 26, 2023, at her residence in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Mr. and Mrs. Scales had been married for 58 years.



Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at St. James United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Cantrell officiating. A reception will follow.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Scales is survived by her children, Charles Douglas Scales, Jr., (Culver) and Brian Patrick Scales (Molly); and grandchildren, Dylan, Brody, and Mary Pearson; and step-grandchildren, Will, Henry, and George. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Curtis Tanner and Eunice Douglas Tanner; and by her brothers, John Curtis Tanner, Jr., Harold Benny Tanner, Charles Quincy Tanner, and Wendell Ray Tanner.



Mrs. Scales was a graduate of Bacon County High School (Alma, GA) and Georgia Southern College (Statesboro, GA). As a preschool teacher and administrator, she led the St. James United Methodist Church Preschool for 20 years before joining the Trinity School faculty in 1996. Mrs. Scales retired from teaching in 2008, leaving a legacy of impacting the lives of innumerable children and parents through her commitment to education. At the time of her death, Mrs. Scales had been a faithful member of St. James United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA, for more than 50 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30342.



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