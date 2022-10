SAYE, Jr., Dr. Edward Lee



Dr. Edward "Lee" Saye, Jr., 82, of Tifton passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Tift Regional Medical Center. A graveside funeral service will be held for Dr. Saye at 11:00 AM Friday, October 28, 2022, at Zion Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. The Rev. John Hughes and the Rev. Mark Myers will officiate.