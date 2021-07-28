ajc logo
X

Saye, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SAYE (BOLEYN), Linda Lee

Linda Lee Boleyn Saye, 78, of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Linda Lee was born on Sept. 27, 1942, in Lynchburg, VA, to Rev. Dr. Charles W. Boleyn, a United Methodist Minister, and Mildred Dunwoody Boleyn.

Linda Lee is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Chip and Amy Saye of Powder Springs, GA, and Mark and Shari Saye of Jacksonville, FL, and she was the proud grandmother of three granddaughters, Caroline Saye and Eryn and Brooke Saye. She is also survived by her three sisters, Kay Bray (Ralph) of Washington, GA, and Susan Boleyn and Louise Sorrells (Bo) of Athens, GA, and multiple nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, GA, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11 AM. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Traditional Music program at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, or donate online at ogumc.org/donate.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buchanan, Mary
2
Marshall, John
3
Oglesby, Jane
4
Summers, Virginia
5
Vaughn, Rann
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top