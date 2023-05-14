Saxon, Tony

SAXON, Sr., Michael



Anthony "Tony"



Michael Anthony Saxon Sr., known to all as Tony, passed away very peacefully on May 3, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Prior to moving to Savannah in 2019, he had retired in 2007 to Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida.



Tony was born on January 1, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia to Hugh Holliday Saxon Sr. and Barbara Anne Chapman Saxon. He was married to Elizabeth Merle Langston on June 19, 1972, and they had two children.



Tony attended The Marist School in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was a state championship swimmer, winning the state high school all-class 100m freestyle in the tenth grade. After high school, he joined the Army and became a decorated Vietnam veteran, including a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He served in Vietnam in 1968-69, with the First Cavalry Division. In October of 1968, he transferred into the new Reconnaissance platoon for his Battalion, operating in teams of six to ten men depending on the assigned mission. He took great pride in being awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, and having his military occupational specialty amended from infantryman to 11F40, Intelligence and Special Military Operations Non- Commissioned Officer. The significance of the latter is that it was previously awarded only to Special Forces NCOs who had completed a special three-month course. By virtue of participation in special operations and intelligence gathering and analysis, the NCOs in Tony's unit were deemed qualified for the 11F40 designation. Tony served his country with honor, courage, and love of the men he served with. After Vietnam, he graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, in 1979. Upon graduating, he began a successful career with Valent (formerly Chevron Ag/Chem Co.) where he was one of the company's top Senior Sales Representatives until his retirement, in 2007.



As all can attest, Tony lived life to the fullest and touched many lives along the way. Smart, hardworking, and fearless, Tony was extremely passionate, and that passion was applied to his relationships and his hobbies. He routinely became an expert in the chosen hobby of the moment before moving on to the next hobby and abandoning the last one. Some of his hobbies included golf, karate, fishing, surfing, trick kites and motorcycles. His last passion was collecting antique knives that were used on the battlefield of each U.S. war going back from Vietnam all the way to the Revolutionary War. Above all, Tony will be remembered for his extreme loyalty to his family and to those he knew as friends.



Tony is survived by Beth, his wife of more than 50 years; and his children, Michael Anthony Saxon Jr. (Judi), and Casey Merle Schivera (Matthew); his four grandchildren, Chapman Wesley Schivera, Gabriel Liang Saxon, Sebastien Nan Saxon, and Henley Merle Schivera; his brother, Hugh Holliday Saxon Jr. (Judy Schwarz); nephews, Andy Saxon (Dar) and Marshall Saxon; nieces, Rebecca Dey (Al) and Shannon Foster (Dan); as well as numerous great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Julianne Saxon; his brother-in-law, Greg Langston (Barbara); and his nephew, Jason Langston.



Tony will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full honors and escort service. As a result, funeral services will occur at a future date and time. Details will be shared once it is scheduled.



Join us in celebrating Tony's life by toasting him with a Pabst Blue Ribbon each May 3, as he looks down on us from the ultimate "Fabled Cat Bird Seat."



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Tony's memory to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia using the link https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E19923&id=2&t=638189008632755392 or to your local food bank.

