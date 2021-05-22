Sawyer, James

SAWYER, Deacon James



Deacon James Alfred Sawyer, (affectionately known as "Baby James"), was born on May 4, 1944, in Lithonia, Georgia to the late Otha Elton Sawyer and the late Lula Mae Pryor Sawyer. On Monday May 17, 2021, Deacon Sawyer's hard work was rewarded, and he entered into eternal rest, completing his course for the Lord here on earth. He was preceded in death by his brother, Otha Elton Sawyer, Jr. and his nephew Rodney James Eley.



He leaves to cherish his memories to devoted wife of 56 years, Sherryln Sawyer; daughter, Angie (Dexter) Sims; son, Jared A Sawyer Sr.; three grandchildren, Jared A. Sawyer Jr., Emani Sawyer, and Pyper Sims; sisters-in-law, Joan Sawyer, Ruby D. Eley, and Janice Eley Starks; brother- in- law, James F. (Mattie) Eley; nephews, Bernard (Freyda) Sawyer Sr., Kevin Sawyer, and Robert Starks; nieces, Erica Sawyer and Ursula Sawyer Rogers; aunt, Annie L. Kelly; cousin, Cornelia Carlton Parks and cousins from the Pryor, Turner, Kelly, Gilstrap, Leftwich, and Guthrie families.



Funeral service will be held Monday May 24, 2021 at 11 AM at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc. Burial will be in Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Sunday May 23, 2021 at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc. from 1 PM-7 PM. Due to the adherence of the CDC Guidelines and Protocol, we are only allowing 60 people to attend the funeral ceremony. Masks as well as Social Distancing are required. Please be advised that those who are unable to attend can follow this link to livestream the funeral service: http://vimeo.com/551666279.



Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.

