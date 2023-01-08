Sawyer, J. Tom

SAWYER, Sr., J. Tom



J. Tom Sawyer Sr., 85, of Doraville, Georgia passed away on December 19, 2022 in Atlanta,, Georgia.



Tom was born in Franklin, Tennessee to Herman and Ruth Sawyer on February 10, 1937. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and was in the Air Force. Tom loved airplanes, model trains, and collecting coins. Tom is loved by many and always knew how to make people laugh. He had a great sense of humor and could talk to anyone, especially about history.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara Sawyer Morris; brother, Coleman Sawyer; wife and mother to his 3 children, Sandra Wheeler Sawyer; and second wife, Susan Hardin Sawyer.



Tom is survived by his sister, Mary Von Posch; daughter, Jennifer Sawyer; son, Jay Sawyer; daughter, Ansley Sawyer; son-in-law, Mark Pfister; and granddaughter, Madelyn Pfister.



Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2023 in Franklin Tennessee.



