SAWYER, Frank Rowland



Frank Rowland Sawyer, age 66, passed away in his home in Fletcher, North Carolina on January 1, 2022 following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.



Frank was born June 2, 1955 in Casablanca, Morocco, the youngest child of William Paul and Nell Rowland Sawyer. Frank attended Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating with a BEE with High Honors in 1986. He spent his career in satellite communications, most recently with AVL Technologies in Asheville, North Carolina.



Frank is survived by his wife Belinda and their three children, Elizabeth, Miriam and Aaron; his eldest children Michelle Pratt and David Sawyer, their families and their mother, Cindy Gibbons; his brother William Paul Sawyer and his family; and sister Gaye Jones and her family.



Should you wish to make a tribute, please consider a donation to Four Seasons Hospice out of gratitude for the care and assistance they've given Frank's family.


