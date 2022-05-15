SAVOY, Robert Charles



July 17, 1940 – May 9, 2022



Robert Charles Savoy, 81, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Robert is preceded in death by his youngest son, Matthew, 47, November 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne of 57 years; son, Jonathan; brother, Thomas; granddaughter, Kayla; grandson, Whitman. Robert was associated with Chrysler Corporation, Burns Securities, division of Borg Warner, Arganbright LLC, Alliance Services and Crowne Security Services in upper management positions. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor, a low handicap at golf and loved managing both sons' Murphy Candler Little League baseball teams. Memorial services will be held at Ingram, Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA, 30040 on May 18, 2022, at 6:30 PM. The family will receive friends an hour earlier at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed online at Ingramfuneralhome.com.



