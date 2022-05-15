ajc logo
X

Savoy, Robert

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SAVOY, Robert Charles

July 17, 1940 – May 9, 2022

Robert Charles Savoy, 81, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Robert is preceded in death by his youngest son, Matthew, 47, November 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne of 57 years; son, Jonathan; brother, Thomas; granddaughter, Kayla; grandson, Whitman. Robert was associated with Chrysler Corporation, Burns Securities, division of Borg Warner, Arganbright LLC, Alliance Services and Crowne Security Services in upper management positions. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor, a low handicap at golf and loved managing both sons' Murphy Candler Little League baseball teams. Memorial services will be held at Ingram, Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA, 30040 on May 18, 2022, at 6:30 PM. The family will receive friends an hour earlier at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed online at Ingramfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small, Diane
Evans, Willena
1h ago
Mills, Lorraine
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top