SAVOY, Matthew Andrew



Matthew Andrew Savoy, 47, of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 28, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne; father, Robert; son, Whitman Charles; brother, Jonathan and Jonathan's daughter, Kayla; and his uncle, Thomas Matthew Savoy, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He graduated from St. Pius X High School in Atlanta in 1993. Matt was a loving father to Whitman Savoy, age 10, of Glendale, Arizona. For the last four years, Matthew worked as the district manager for Crowne Aviation Services at Fort Walton Beach-Destin Airport. Matt was a die-hard Alabama fan and, in his honor, a group of us will be watching the Alabama-Georgia game on Saturday. Roll Tide, Whitman! A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040 on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 4:00 o'clock p.m. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00. Fond memories and expressions of love and sympathy can be shared on the tribute page at www.ingramfuneralhome.com or on legacy.com for the Savoy family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitman's college fund at https://go-fund.me/e791dd6f



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.



