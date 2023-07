SAVAGE, Jr., Frank



Frank Norman Savage Jr., passed away peacefully on the evening of July 6, 2023, with his family by his side.



A memorial service will be held at Roswell Presbyterian Church, in the historic sanctuary, on July 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM.



And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. REV 21:4



