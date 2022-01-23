SAVAGE, Carleen



Carleen Robinson Savage, age 95, passed away peacefully January 12, 2022. She was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, to Carl and Aline Robinson. She married her longtime neighbor, friend, and love, Walter H. Savage Jr., in January of 1946; he preceded her in death in 1986.



A graduate of Atlanta's Girls High School, Carleen became a skilled and generous homemaker upon her marriage. After her children were grown, she began work outside the home, eventually becoming the Conference Coordinator for the Institute of Industrial Engineers, where her admirable organizational talents were valued and well used.



Three organizations defined Carleen's passions. Central Presbyterian Church provided her with opportunities for service and fellowship for over 80 years. The Dunwoody Garden Club offered her strong friendships and community investment.



Presbyterian Village became the community where she fused her social energies and her spiritual life. Each of these groups profoundly served her needs and benefited greatly from her involvement.



Carleen is survived by her daughter, Linda McCord; daughter-in-law, Chantal Savage; and three adored grandchildren, Larken McCord, Ryan Savage, and Maia Savage. She was preceded in death by her brother, Don Robinson in 2014; and by her son, Don Savage in 2018.



Please join us celebrating her life at 2 PM on Sunday, January 30, at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street SW, Atlanta 30303. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Hands Offering, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, https://www.phgainc.org/donate/caring-hands-offering/ or to the Rebekah Circle at Central Presbyterian Church.

