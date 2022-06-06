ajc logo
Saulsbury, Lillie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SAULSBURY, Lillie Bradley

October 22, 1934 – May 29, 2022

In loving memory of Lillie B. Saulsbury, we are saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Mrs. Saulsbury, a retired Atlanta Public School System Educator and Reading Specialist, was 87 years of age and a resident of 800 Peyton Rd. S.W., Atlanta, Georgia, 30311, at the time of her passing. She is survived by her husband Mr. Willie M. Saulsbury and daughter Marilyn Saulsbury, Ph.D., R.Ph. Graduated from South Carolina State College in 1957. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be remembered. Please join us for her funeral service on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Hoosier United Methodist Church at 12:00 noon, with interment to follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Reverend Leon Matthews, Pastor of Warren Memorial United Methodist Church is officiating the service. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 12:00 noon – 8:00 PM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA. 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all attendees.

https://boxcast.tv/view/mrs-lillie-b-saulsbury-aljaa47uscu9xmsjnwoo

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

